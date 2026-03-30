Indian startups adopt SLMs to cut cloud costs, protect data
Technology
Indian startups are turning to small language models (SLMs) to cut cloud costs and handle data more privately.
These lighter AI models (think 1 to 15 billion parameters) fit perfectly in areas like fintech, health tech, and legal tech, where custom solutions and strong data protection matter most.
Plus, SLMs work well even when internet connections aren't reliable.
On-device SLMs cut costs, aid compliance
SLMs save money by running directly on devices instead of relying on expensive cloud servers. This also helps companies stick to India's strict data privacy laws.
Startups like Stockgro use their own SLMs for stock analysis, while others, like August in legal tech and Qure.ai in healthcare, are using them for secure, efficient results without needing constant internet access.