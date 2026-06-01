Indian startups Netrasemi Mindgrove Technologies and Agnit Semiconductors plan chips

Agnit readies gallium nitride defense chips

Agnit Semiconductors is preparing gallium nitride chips for defense use, with 5,000 to 10,000 units set for delivery in the next six to nine months.

Even though supply chain delays (thanks to a drop in imports from China) have made things tougher (a single tape-out can cost upwards of $3 million, with full production-grade quality demanding multiples of that), government programs like the India Semiconductor Mission are helping push innovation forward.

If all goes well, India's chip market could hit $180 billion by 2034.