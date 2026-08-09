Indian startups split AI to cut costs, retain performance
Technology
Indian startups are switching up their AI game to save money; they now use powerful (and pricey) AI models just for tough tasks, while everyday jobs go to simpler, cheaper ones.
This smart split is helping them keep costs in check without losing out on performance.
Indian startups adopt orchestration, custom routing
To make this work, startups are using orchestration layers and tools like OpenRouter. Some teams are even building their own custom routing systems for extra efficiency.
Founders say it's all about being practical and scaling up without breaking the bank, a big shift from how things started with AI.