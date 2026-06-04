Indian telecom operators ask TRAI to curb OTT spam
Telecom companies are asking the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI, to crack down on spam coming from OTT communication platforms.
According to their industry group COAI, more than 80% of spam calls and texts now slip through these platforms, since regular mobile networks have strict checks like KYC and AI filters.
Big names like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea say new rules are needed because spammers are just moving to OTT apps.
Operators and OTTs clash over spam
Operators support using AI to block spam, but worry about how accurate it will be and if the system can handle the load.
Meanwhile, OTT platforms aren't happy with TRAI's idea of centralized filtering: Truecaller opposed TRAI's mandate to share user-generated spam reports to TRAI's do-not-disturb registry.
Jio and Airtel supported a deterrent charge, such as 50 paise per minute for robocalls; Jio and Airtel think it could help stop spammers, but BSNL and companies like DHL warn it might make important messages like OTPs or delivery updates more expensive for users.