Indian telecom operators ask TRAI to curb OTT spam

Operators and OTTs clash over spam

Operators support using AI to block spam, but worry about how accurate it will be and if the system can handle the load.

Meanwhile, OTT platforms aren't happy with TRAI's idea of centralized filtering: Truecaller opposed TRAI's mandate to share user-generated spam reports to TRAI's do-not-disturb registry.

Jio and Airtel supported a deterrent charge, such as 50 paise per minute for robocalls; Jio and Airtel think it could help stop spammers, but BSNL and companies like DHL warn it might make important messages like OTPs or delivery updates more expensive for users.