Meet Kuljeet Kaur Marhas, Meteoritical Society's first Indian woman fellow

In a major milestone for Indian planetary science, Kuljeet Kaur Marhas has become the first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of The Meteoritical Society. The honor is one of the most prestigious in the field of meteoritics and planetary science. A professor in the Planetary Science Division at Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad, Prof. Marhas was elected as a Fellow for 2026.

Global acknowledgment Third Indian scientist to receive this honor The Meteoritical Society, founded in 1933, has been electing Fellows for over nine decades. In its 93-year history, Prof. Marhas is only the third Indian scientist to receive this honor. The other two were the late Devendra Lal and JN Goswami. This puts her in an elite group of global scientists and researchers who have made exceptional contributions to the study of planetary materials and origins of the solar system.

Research contributions Prof. Marhas's research and contributions Marhas is internationally recognized for her pioneering work on short-lived radionuclides and stable isotopes in extraterrestrial materials. Her research covers pre-solar grains, Calcium-Aluminum-rich Inclusions (CAIs), chondrules, and organic matter in meteorites. It also includes samples returned from iconic space missions such as Stardust, Hayabusa, and the Apollo program. She has used advanced Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS) and nanoSIMS techniques to decode isotopic signatures preserved in ancient space materials.

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Scientific impact Enhancing India's position in planetary science Prof. Marhas's work has greatly enhanced the field of cosmochemistry and bolstered India's position in planetary science research. Speaking on her honor, she said, "It's a testament to the vibrant research environment at the Physical Research Laboratory and the incredible potential of planetary sciences in India." She added that their work with extraterrestrial materials isn't just about looking at the past but also about charting the future of planetary exploration.

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