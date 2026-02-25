India becomes world's largest market for generative AI app downloads

India has emerged as the world's largest market for generative artificial intelligence (AI) app downloads, according to a report by Sensor Tower. The country witnessed an astonishing 207% year-on-year increase in such downloads in 2025. This growth has outpaced even the United States, making India a leader in the global AI space.

User statistics Disparity between downloads and revenue The report highlights that India contributed to nearly 20% of global generative AI app downloads. This massive user base, however, hasn't translated into revenue generation. In-app purchases by Indian users accounted for only about 1% in 2025. This discrepancy shows the difficulty companies face in turning rapid adoption into sustainable revenue streams from their services or products.

Revenue challenges Revenue growth remains sluggish Despite the spike in downloads, revenue growth has been sluggish. In-app purchases fell by 22% in November and 18% in December. This decline came even as download rates peaked at 320% and 260% year-over-year during September and October, respectively. The report notes that promotional pushes and new AI platforms like DeepSeek, Grok, and Meta AI have contributed to this download surge.

Advertisement

Offer effects ChatGPT Go's free access impacts revenue The effect of free access offers on revenue is evident. After the launch of free ChatGPT Go access in November, ChatGPT's revenue in India fell by 33% and 32% in November and December, respectively. Despite this decline, OpenAI's platform remained dominant, accounting for over 60% of generative AI in-app revenue in India during this period.

Advertisement