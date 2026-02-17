India's 1st-ever AI Impact Summit kicks off in New Delhi Technology Feb 17, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit just kicked off in New Delhi, running February 16-20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

With an expected 250,000 visitors from more than 45 countries and a massive expo space, it's a big moment for tech in India—think global vibes with folks from Australia, Japan, France, Germany, and the UK joining in.