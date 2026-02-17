India's 1st-ever AI Impact Summit kicks off in New Delhi
The India AI Impact Summit just kicked off in New Delhi, running February 16-20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.
With an expected 250,000 visitors from more than 45 countries and a massive expo space, it's a big moment for tech in India—think global vibes with folks from Australia, Japan, France, Germany, and the UK joining in.
Sessions with big names
A packed five-day schedule includes sessions, featuring high-profile speakers—including big names like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai.
The talks revolve around how AI can help people, the planet, and progress across different industries.
Day 1 highlights
On Day 1, officials highlighted progress by 12 homegrown foundation models being developed by startups and trained on Indian datasets and languages—making tech more local and accessible.
Plus, there's a fresh $1.1 billion fund to support new AI startups.
Why this summit matters for India
India wants to be a global leader in artificial intelligence.
This summit is all about attracting investment, building talent, shaping policy—and showing that India is serious about driving innovation with real-world impact.