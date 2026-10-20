India's Aditya-L1 and Europe's Proba-3 analyzed weak CME properties

India's Aditya-L1 and Europe's Proba-3 missions just joined forces to track relatively weak solar eruptions called coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

On September 14 and 16, 2025, they caught these eruptions zipping through space at speeds of 645km per second and 145km per second.

By combining their data, scientists got a clearer picture of how much mass, energy, and density these blasts carry, helping us better understand what's happening near the Sun.