India's Aditya-L1 and Europe's Proba-3 analyzed weak CME properties
India's Aditya-L1 and Europe's Proba-3 missions just joined forces to track relatively weak solar eruptions called coronal mass ejections (CMEs).
On September 14 and 16, 2025, they caught these eruptions zipping through space at speeds of 645km per second and 145km per second.
By combining their data, scientists got a clearer picture of how much mass, energy, and density these blasts carry, helping us better understand what's happening near the Sun.
Aditya-L1 spectroscopy complements Proba-3 artificial eclipse
Aditya-L1 uses special instruments to look at the Sun's outer layers through spectroscopy, while Proba-3 creates an artificial eclipse with two spacecraft so it can study the corona in detail.
Their different approaches fit together perfectly, letting researchers compare notes and get a more complete view of how CMEs form.
This partnership already shows how working together can unlock new secrets about our star.