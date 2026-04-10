India's AI health startups judged by hospital performance, diagnostics lead Technology Apr 10, 2026

AI startups in India's healthcare scene are now being judged by how well their tech actually works in real hospitals, not just on paper.

Investors are backing tools that fit smoothly into hospital routines and genuinely lighten the load for doctors.

Diagnostics is leading the way, since these AI solutions can be rolled out quickly and help fill gaps where medical specialists are scarce.