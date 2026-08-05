India's Centre plans data embassies and digital infrastructure boost
The Centre is drawing up plans to set up data embassies for other countries (think secure data centers protected by bilateral agreements) while also boosting its own cloud and submarine cable infrastructure.
The goal? Make India's digital backbone stronger, more self-reliant, and greener, plus give a push to local IT hardware manufacturing.
Roadmap eases rules, expands edge centers
The roadmap includes building more edge data centers in smaller cities, using more renewable energy, and making rules simpler for tech companies.
India's data center sector is booming (market participants have committed over $250 billion over the past 12 months), but it still faces hurdles like reliance on imported hardware and long approval times.
The government hopes these moves will help the sector grow sustainably and keep more of the action local.