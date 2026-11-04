India's CERT-In mandates 6-hour reporting for AI cyber incidents
Technology
India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just rolled out new rules: if any government or private entity faces an AI-related cyber incident, they have to report it within 6 hours.
CERT-In mandates AI classification, 180-day records
Organizations now need to sort their AI systems by risk level and keep detailed records for at least 180 days.
The guidelines also stress the importance of tracking where training data comes from and making sure privacy and transparency aren't just buzzwords: regular audits will check if companies are actually following through.
The big idea: stronger accountability so everyone can trust how AI is being used.