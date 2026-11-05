India's CERT-In warns Android 14 15 16 16-qpr2 17 vulnerabilities
Technology
India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, just dropped a heads-up for anyone using Android 14, 15, 16, 16-qpr2, and 17: there are some serious security gaps that could let attackers mess with your phone, grab private information, or even lock you out.
The fix? Update your device right away to stay safe.
Google bulletin: October patch protects
Google's latest Security Bulletin agrees these bugs are a big deal.
If your phone has the October 2026 security patch (October 1, 2026, or newer), you're already protected.
Also, make sure Google Play Protect is switched on (especially if you install apps from outside the Play Store) to help keep your data secure.