India's CERT-In warns Chrome users running older versions to update
Technology
Heads up, Chrome users: India's top cyber agency, CERT-In, just flagged some major security issues in older versions of Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
If you're running anything below version 148.0.7778.178 on Linux or 148.0.7778.178/179 on Windows and Mac, you could be at risk of hackers stealing your data or crashing your system.
Vulnerabilities exploit WebRTC GPU and QUIC
These bugs let attackers sneak in through things like shady websites or sketchy links by exploiting parts of Chrome called WebRTC, GPU, and QUIC.
The fix is simple: open Chrome, head to Settings > About Chrome, and let it update. Just don't forget to restart the browser so the new protections kick in!