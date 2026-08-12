India's CERT-In warns Microsoft Teams Office and Azure have gaps
Technology
Heads up: India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In just flagged some serious security gaps in Microsoft products like Teams, Office, and Azure.
These issues could let hackers sneak in, steal data, or mess with your information, so it's not something to ignore.
Update apps and monitor accounts
CERT-In says the problems come down to weak authentication and poor data handling in services like Teams, SharePoint, Azure SQL Database, and more.
Their advice? Update your apps with the latest security patches ASAP.
If you're at work or school, make sure your IT team is on it and keep an eye out for anything weird happening on your account.
Staying updated is key to keeping your information safe!