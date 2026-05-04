India's CERT-In warns of iOS and iPadOS bug, update devices
If you use an iPhone or iPad, heads up: India's cyber watchdog CERT-In just flagged a serious security bug in older versions of iOS and iPadOS.
This flaw could let hackers sneak into your notifications and grab private info: think messages, alerts, and more.
To stay safe, users are being urged to update their devices right away.
Logging flaw in Apple notification services
The issue affects devices running iOS versions before 18.7.8 and iPadOS before 26.4.2, all thanks to a logging issue in Apple's Notification Services that leaves some notifications that should have been deleted potentially still being saved on the device.
CERT-In says updating your device is the best way to block any potential hacks: just head to Settings > Software Update and make sure you're on the latest version.