India's CERT-In warns of iOS and iPadOS bug, update devices

Logging flaw in Apple notification services

The issue affects devices running iOS versions before 18.7.8 and iPadOS before 26.4.2, all thanks to a logging issue in Apple's Notification Services that leaves some notifications that should have been deleted potentially still being saved on the device.

CERT-In says updating your device is the best way to block any potential hacks: just head to Settings > Software Update and make sure you're on the latest version.