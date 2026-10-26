India's daily AI use expected to hit 43% by 2030

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, points out that India's strong digital foundation provides an opportunity to support this next phase of AI adoption.

Globally, "super users," the folks who rely on AI for most tasks, will make up 30% of all users but handle over 80% of activity.

Plus, nearly four in 10 smartphone users across surveyed markets could soon be using agentic AI for things like booking appointments and managing schedules.