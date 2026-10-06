India's data centers add 130MW, set for 2GW $38B commitments

India's data center scene is having a big year: 130 megawatts was added just in the first half of 2026, putting the country on track to reach a total of 2 gigawatts by December.

Mumbai is at the heart of this surge, bringing in most of the new capacity.

The sector also pulled in approximately $38 billion in investment commitments in H1 2026, with cumulative commitments since 2021 now at approximately $173 billion.