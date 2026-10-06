India's data centers add 130MW, set for 2GW $38B commitments
India's data center scene is having a big year: 130 megawatts was added just in the first half of 2026, putting the country on track to reach a total of 2 gigawatts by December.
Mumbai is at the heart of this surge, bringing in most of the new capacity.
The sector also pulled in approximately $38 billion in investment commitments in H1 2026, with cumulative commitments since 2021 now at approximately $173 billion.
India's hyperscale growth driven by AI
What's driving all this? A huge appetite for AI services and cloud means more hyperscale and colocation centers are popping up, with Indian developers behind almost half of the new builds.
43% of India's overall supply was Tier IV in H1 2026. With this momentum, India has joined Asia-Pacific's "Leading Data Centre Markets" category alongside Japan, Australia, and Mainland China, proof that it's becoming a major digital player.