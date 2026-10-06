India's eSanjeevani crosses 500 million online consultations reaching remote villages

With over 142,000 health centers and nearly 20,000 medical hubs on board, eSanjeevani handles up to 300,000 consultations a day.

More than half of its users are women. The platform uses AI tools to help doctors make better decisions and links up with emergency services for smoother care.

Plus, its recent expansion to include specialist advice at top hospitals means fewer long trips for expert help, making quality healthcare just a click away for millions.