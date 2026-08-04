India's IT ministry announced unified AI assistant starting with DigiLocker
Technology
India's IT ministry wants to roll out a smart new AI platform to make government services smoother and more connected.
Announced in July 2026, the plan is to launch a "unified AI assistant and bot" system, starting with DigiLocker.
AIKosh will host datasets and connectors
The platform is designed so different ministries can plug in tools like consent management or analytics without building everything from scratch: think reusable tech for all.
Everything from datasets to connectors will be shared on AIKosh for wider use.
Plus, there will be human oversight and built-in checks to make sure the AI stays accurate, safe, and works well in multiple languages.
This could become the common backbone for future AI deployments across ministries.