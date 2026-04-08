India's IT rule changes draw criticism from Meta and Google Technology Apr 08, 2026

India's proposed changes to its IT rules are facing heat from digital rights groups and tech giants like Meta and Google.

The amendments, announced on March 30, 2026, would let the government make its advisories to social media platforms legally binding, meaning platforms could be forced to take down more content.

There has already been a noticeable jump in takedowns, sparking worries about free speech and censorship.