India's IT rule changes draw criticism from Meta and Google
India's proposed changes to its IT rules are facing heat from digital rights groups and tech giants like Meta and Google.
The amendments, announced on March 30, 2026, would let the government make its advisories to social media platforms legally binding, meaning platforms could be forced to take down more content.
There has already been a noticeable jump in takedowns, sparking worries about free speech and censorship.
IT ministry may extend feedback deadline
IT Secretary S Krishnan explained that these changes are clarificatory and incidental, not grab more power.
The ministry is considering extending the feedback deadline beyond April 14 after getting a flood of responses (about 70 to 100 so far).
Officials say they'll review all feedback and might even set up a public list of advisories for more transparency.