India's IT Secretary S Krishnan urges human oversight with AI
Technology
India's IT Secretary S Krishnan wants humans to stay involved as AI grows, saying it's less about robots taking jobs and more about creating new, high-skill opportunities.
He believes having a human in the loop will keep things on track and help us use AI as a tool to boost productivity.
Krishnan urges domestic AI, transparency, regulation
Krishnan pointed out that AI can make government work smoother and more transparent, which is key for India's development goals.
He also called for India to build its own strength in AI (so we're not relying too much on other countries) and pushed for early talks on how we should regulate this fast-changing tech.