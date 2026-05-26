India's physical AI data pilots prompt ministry and legal scrutiny
India's physical AI scene is growing fast, with startups like Pronto and Snabbit launching data pilots that are making waves.
But as these projects collect real-world data, even from inside homes, privacy concerns are piling up.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken notice, and legal experts warn that current laws don't fully protect against surveillance or misuse of smart devices.
Startups gather everyday activity data
AI startups are gathering everyday activity data to train their tech for factories, farms, and beyond.
Experts say urgent regulations are needed to keep personal info safe, since gaps in the law could let companies use your data without enough oversight.
Despite these challenges, the global physical AI market is set to jump from $1.5 billion in 2026 to over $15 billion by 2032.