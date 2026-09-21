India's tech ministry says no reason to pause AI research
Technology
India says it sees no reason to pause AI research, but with a focus on real-world uses that actually help people here.
While there are growing global concerns about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems, particularly frontier models, India's tech ministry says there's no need to pause: just build smarter tools for local needs.
Ashwini Vaishnaw seeks tighter AI reporting
India also plans to tighten how companies report AI-related incidents. Expect faster reporting and more details if their systems go off-script.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the goal is to protect users online by working closely with industry and creating rules that fit AI safety and protect citizens online.