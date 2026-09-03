India's top science adviser Ajay Sood urges flexible AI rules
Technology
India's top science adviser, Ajay Sood, is urging the government to keep AI regulations flexible.
He says tough laws could hold back the tech growth India needs to become a developed nation by 2047.
Instead, he is pushing for rules that can adapt as AI changes, so innovation is not slowed down.
India updates IT rules on AI
Back in February 2026, India updated its IT rules to cover AI and deepfakes.
Now, the rules discourage synthetic content that looks like real events and apply only to intermediaries.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT also wants to make sure AI does not cause bias or mess with elections.
Even though there is no separate AI law yet, Sood says current laws will be strengthened to protect safety and privacy while still encouraging responsible innovation.