India's TRAI suggests AI spam crackdown, banks fear OTP blocking Technology Apr 21, 2026

India is looking to bring in AI to crack down on spam messages after complaints hit 2.5 million last year.

The telecom regulator, TRAI, suggests fining telecom operators to take action against senders that send spam after AI flags a number as suspicious and it receives three unique customer complaints in 10 days.

But banks and fintech firms are concerned: if AI gets it wrong, important messages like OTPs or fraud alerts might get blocked.