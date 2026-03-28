Indonesia bans under-16s from social media, 1st in Southeast Asia

Mixed domestic reaction, platforms pledge cooperation

Not everyone is thrilled: many teens are worried about missing out on digital life, while some parents see it as a good chance for their children to spend less time glued to screens.

Groups like SEJIWA say it is important to find a balance between keeping children safe online and making sure they still get educational opportunities.

This move also follows a global trend: countries like Spain, France, and the UK are looking at similar steps, and big platforms have said they will work with Indonesia on these changes.