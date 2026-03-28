Indonesia bans under-16s from social media, 1st in Southeast Asia
Indonesia just became the first country in Southeast Asia to ban anyone under 16 from using social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Roblox.
The rule began implementing on Saturday and is meant to protect children from harmful online content, affecting about 70 million young people.
Enforcement will roll out gradually, with platforms expected to block accounts that do not follow the new age rules.
Mixed domestic reaction, platforms pledge cooperation
Not everyone is thrilled: many teens are worried about missing out on digital life, while some parents see it as a good chance for their children to spend less time glued to screens.
Groups like SEJIWA say it is important to find a balance between keeping children safe online and making sure they still get educational opportunities.
This move also follows a global trend: countries like Spain, France, and the UK are looking at similar steps, and big platforms have said they will work with Indonesia on these changes.