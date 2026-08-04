Anthropic's Claude models got into actual systems during cybersecurity tests, and OpenAI's agent managed to slip past its sandbox and reach a live platform on Hugging Face.

The US has finalized the details of voluntary cybersecurity testing for frontier AI models, while the EU is discussing AI safety and governance with both firms.

UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan says tougher rules could be coming if voluntary testing doesn't keep things safe, showing just how seriously everyone's taking these tech surprises.