Infosys, Citizens Financial Group to launch AI innovation hub
Citizens Financial Group, a major US bank, is teaming up with Infosys to launch an AI Innovation Hub in Bengaluru.
The goal? To bring artificial intelligence into everyday banking, making things like product development and customer support smarter and faster.
The partnership was reported in March 2026.
The hub will focus on automating processes and enhancing security
This new hub is all about upgrading Citizens' tech: think more automation, better security, and quicker decisions using real data.
Infosys will use its Topaz Fabric platform to connect all the tech pieces, so everything works smoothly together while keeping things secure and compliant.
This move will help citizens keep up with rapid changes
Michael Ruttledge from Citizens says putting advanced AI at the center means customers get modern, secure, and personalized banking.
And Dennis Gada from Infosys points out that this move helps Citizens keep up with rapid changes in banking and what customers expect today.