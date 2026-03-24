INMO's Go 3 smart glasses are now available for purchase

Weighing just 53gm, the Go 3 features an ultra-thin 8mm frame and user-replaceable batteries (270mAh capacity). You get sharp dual displays (640-by-480 per eye), bright visuals at 1,500 nits, and a comfy 30-degree field of view.

Price and availability

Powered by a UNISOC dual-chip processor with Bluetooth 5.4, four microphones, two speakers, and smart ring controls, these glasses are packed with features.

The price is on the higher side for wearables, but if you want stylish AI-powered tools right on your face (plus some real privacy protection), the Go 3 is definitely worth a look.