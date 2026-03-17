Instagram adds AI voice effects to DMs: Here's how it works
Technology
Instagram just launched AI Voice Effects for DMs, letting you add playful filters like Chipmunk, Robo, Alien, Helium, Robot, Giant, and Demon to your voice notes.
The fun twist? Your real tone and emotion still come through, just with a new vibe layered on top.
How to use AI voice effects in DMs
Record a voice note in any DM, tap the Voice Effects icon, and preview different styles before sending.
Friends can see which effect you used and even reply with the same filter—so conversations can get creative fast.
Update your app for the latest features
This is part of a series of recent DM updates. Other handy features include longer voice messages and message scheduling.
The new AI Voice Effects are rolling out to users; update your app to check availability.