Instagram down! Users reporting app crashes, DM issues, login problems
What's the story
Instagram appears to be facing a widespread outage, with users reporting app crashes, login troubles, and timeline access issues. According to Downdetector, most complaints are tied to the app itself. Several users said Instagram closes immediately after opening, while others were unexpectedly logged out and unable to regain access to their accounts.
Twitter Post
A user facing app crashes
Is anyone else having trouble with Instagram? Every time I open the app, it instantly crashes and closes. All my other apps are working perfectly fine. Please let me know if you have a solution. #InstagramDown #Help #Instagramglitch #Reach— AMIT MAJUMDAR (@kingslg) June 12, 2026
Scenario
Issues with DMs
Many Instagram users have also reported problems with Direct Messages (DMs), saying messages were either failing to send or refusing to load. Complaints have quickly spread across social media, with several users confirming they were experiencing similar issues. Some initially feared their accounts had been hacked, only to discover the disruption appeared to be affecting a broader section of Instagram's user base.
Twitter Post
Messages aren't getting delivered
@instagram appears to be down right now. 📵— InvisiLens (@invisibile_eyes) June 12, 2026
Feeds aren't loading, messages aren't sending, and many users are affected.
If Instagram isn't working for you, you're not alone.
Hopefully the issue gets fixed soon! #InstagramDown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/hzp2L39VLd
Status
Meta is aware of the outage
Users on other Meta services, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have also reported similar disruptions. The issue surfaced suddenly and may be temporary. Responding to the widespread outages, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone has said, "We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it."
Twitter Post
Stone's confirmation post
We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it.— Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 12, 2026