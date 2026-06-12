LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Instagram down! Users reporting app crashes, DM issues, login problems
Instagram down! Users reporting app crashes, DM issues, login problems
Most complaints are tied to the app itself

Instagram down! Users reporting app crashes, DM issues, login problems

By Akash Pandey
Jun 12, 2026
07:44 pm
What's the story

Instagram appears to be facing a widespread outage, with users reporting app crashes, login troubles, and timeline access issues. According to Downdetector, most complaints are tied to the app itself. Several users said Instagram closes immediately after opening, while others were unexpectedly logged out and unable to regain access to their accounts.

Twitter Post

A user facing app crashes

Scenario

Issues with DMs

Many Instagram users have also reported problems with Direct Messages (DMs), saying messages were either failing to send or refusing to load. Complaints have quickly spread across social media, with several users confirming they were experiencing similar issues. Some initially feared their accounts had been hacked, only to discover the disruption appeared to be affecting a broader section of Instagram's user base.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Messages aren't getting delivered

Advertisement

Status

Meta is aware of the outage

Users on other Meta services, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have also reported similar disruptions. The issue surfaced suddenly and may be temporary. Responding to the widespread outages, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone has said, "We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it."

Twitter Post

Stone's confirmation post

Advertisement