Instagram down? Meta's platform facing login issues and app crashes

By Akash Pandey 03:36 pm Dec 28, 202503:36 pm

What's the story

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, is currently facing an outage. The disruption has been reported by users in the US and some reports in India and is being tracked by Downdetector, a website that monitors service disruptions. The peak of complaints on Downdetector was recorded around 4:10am EST (2:40pm IST) in the US with over 180 users reporting difficulties in accessing the app.