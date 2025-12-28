Instagram down? Meta's platform facing login issues and app crashes
What's the story
Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, is currently facing an outage. The disruption has been reported by users in the US and some reports in India and is being tracked by Downdetector, a website that monitors service disruptions. The peak of complaints on Downdetector was recorded around 4:10am EST (2:40pm IST) in the US with over 180 users reporting difficulties in accessing the app.
Problem details
Users report various problems
The complaints registered on Downdetector show that 45% of users are facing 'app' related issues, while 41% are having trouble logging in. A smaller percentage, 14%, are experiencing problems with their feed or timeline. Some users have even shared screenshots of the problem on social media, showing a circular refresh logo and a blank screen without any error message.
Regional effects
Outage impact varies by region
The Instagram outage seems to have a bigger impact on users in the US than those in India. According to Downdetector, only 10 reports of access issues have been registered by Indian users. This indicates that the disruption is not as widespread in India as it is in the US.