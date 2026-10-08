Instagram Edits app adds carousel feature for photos videos text
Technology
Instagram just added a carousel feature to its Edits app, letting you mix photos, videos, and text into one project; no more bouncing between apps or exporting files.
It's out now for iOS (Android users, hang tight), and once you're done editing, you can post straight to Instagram.
Build and post carousels from Edits
To try it out, open the Edits app, hit "Projects tab," tap "+," then pick "Carousel."
You can build multi-slide posts with headlines, arrange pics in grids with adjustable spacing, and use all the usual tools, filters, audio, adjustments, and even your saved presets in Edits.
Finished carousels go right to your feed without losing quality or can be downloaded for sharing elsewhere.