Instagram ends encrypted DMs today: Can Meta read your chats?

Meta is set to remove a key privacy feature from Instagram on Friday, allowing the company access to users' direct messages (DMs). The change will affect those who enabled Instagram's end-to-end encryption for their DMs. However, most users didn't activate this feature in the first place. Digital privacy expert Harry Maugans told Fox32 that the move comes just ahead of a federal law targeting digital exploitation.

Encryption explained What does end-to-end encryption mean? End-to-end encryption is a security measure that protects message content from being read by anyone other than the sender and recipient. Not even the platform hosting the conversation can access this information. However, with Instagram's removal of this feature, Meta will be able to read the contents of your messages. Users who had enabled this feature would have seen a lock icon on their direct message threads.

Chat fate Existing chats could go public The future of existing encrypted chats after the May 8 deadline remains uncertain. Maugans speculated that "either the messages are going to become public and join the rest of your chat flow, or the messages might just be deleted." He also warned users to download their encrypted messages before it's too late, as this could be their last chance to save them.

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Backup advice Download your encrypted messages before May 8 If you had enabled end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs, Maugans advised downloading a backup before May 8. However, he stressed the importance of where this backup is stored. Uploading it to a cloud service would defeat the purpose of keeping it away from data brokers. Instead, he suggested storing it locally on your device only.

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Alternative platforms What to do next? Meta has suggested users switch to WhatsApp for continued encryption. But Maugans said this isn't a complete fix as it doesn't protect metadata. He recommended leaving Meta's platforms entirely if privacy is your goal. "They can see that network of who you communicate with, which is very valuable in their algorithm," said the expert. A good alternative, Maugans said, is Signal, a non-profit organization that is transparent about its security and encryption measures.