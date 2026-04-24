Instagram is testing Instants app for 1-view or 24-hour photos Technology Apr 24, 2026

Instagram is testing a new app called "Instants," where you can snap and share photos that disappear after one view or 24 hours.

The catch? You have to use the in-app camera, so no uploading old pics or heavy editing, just real moments with a touch of text if you want.

Right now, it's being tested in Spain and Italy.