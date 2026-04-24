Instagram is testing Instants app for 1-view or 24-hour photos
Technology
Instagram is testing a new app called "Instants," where you can snap and share photos that disappear after one view or 24 hours.
The catch? You have to use the in-app camera, so no uploading old pics or heavy editing, just real moments with a touch of text if you want.
Right now, it's being tested in Spain and Italy.
Instants syncs mutual followers, Close Friends
You can send Instants to mutual followers or Close Friends, with your lists syncing up from Instagram.
Available on both iOS and Android, the app feels a bit like Snapchat and BeReal but aims to bring back more personal sharing: something Instagram says has faded with all the ads and influencer posts lately.
If you're into low-pressure, authentic updates, this could be worth a try.