Instagram launches Edits video editor on Mac desktops for creators
Instagram just dropped its Edits video-editing app for Mac desktops, so creators can work on bigger screens and handle more complex projects.
This move puts Instagram in direct competition with CapCut, which has been a desktop go-to for a while.
The update is set to make life easier for more than 50 million people already using Edits on mobile.
Direct Instagram uploads and 4K exports
The Mac version of Edits packs in licensed music, video effects, multi-language captions, and a full multi-track timeline.
You can sync your audio and text styles from mobile, customize keyboard shortcuts, and even import your own fonts.
Best part? You can upload videos straight to Instagram (no more annoying transfers) and export in 4K without watermarks.
Regular updates and cross-device editing are also on the way.