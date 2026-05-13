Instagram launches Instants for 1-view photos disallowing screenshots and recordings

Instants require live snaps and archive

You can't edit or upload from your camera roll—photos have to be snapped in the moment.

Instants are saved privately for up to a year if you want a recap later, and you can unsend before someone opens them or delete from your archive.

Users get full control: block or mute people from seeing your Instants, pause the photo stack in your inbox, and more.

Inspired by BeReal and Snapchat vibes, this feature is all about bringing back real-time sharing with friends while keeping things secure.