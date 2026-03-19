Instagram lets you pause Reels with a tap
Technology
Instagram just dropped a "tap-to-pause" feature for Reels, letting you pause videos with a single tap.
Announced on its Creators account, this update is all about making watching Reels smoother and more in your control: no more awkward accidental profile clicks when you just want to stop the video.
Mute option for uninterrupted viewing experience
Now, when you pause a Reel, you also get a quick "Mute" option so you can silence audio without leaving the video.
This is especially handy for following tutorials or DIYs where you need to catch every detail.
For creators, it could mean viewers stick around longer and engage more, making Reels feel even closer to classic video apps everyone's used to.