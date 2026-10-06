Instagram may let paid users browse without leaving a trace
What's the story
Instagram is said to be working on a new feature called "read-only mode." The discovery was made by leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared screenshots of the potential feature on X. As per the images, this mode would let users browse Instagram without being able to like, comment, message, follow or view stories. It seems like a concept for Instagram Plus accounts.
Official statement
Internal exploration, not external testing: Instagram
Responding to the speculation, an Instagram spokesperson told Engadget that the read-only mode "is an internal-only exploration, not testing externally at all."
This means that the feature is still in its early stages and far from being launched for public use.
Safety concerns
Potential misuse and safety concerns
While the read-only mode could give users more privacy, it also raises concerns about potential misuse.
The feature could be exploited for stalking or other criminal activities, which Instagram has not acknowledged internally.
Hopefully, these safety concerns will be addressed before any external tests or launch of the feature.