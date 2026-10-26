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Home / News / Technology News / Instagram app now available on Apple TV
Instagram app now available on Apple TV
Instagram is focusing on Reels, long-form videos, and live content

Instagram app now available on Apple TV

By Akash Pandey
Oct 26, 2026
08:54 am
What's the story

Instagram has launched its app for Apple TV, marking the first time the platform is available on Apple's streaming device. The move comes as part of Instagram's efforts to expand its video experience beyond mobile devices. The new app allows users to watch content from their favorite creators, discover videos, and pick up where they left off across different devices.

Expansion timeline

Instagram's TV app expansion

Instagram first tested its TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices in the US back in December 2025. It then expanded to Google TV in February 2026 and Samsung smart TVs in June.

The initial experience on these platforms focused mainly on Reels organized into channels based on viewer interests, with videos playing automatically.

User experience

Longer videos and live shows

The Apple TV app description mentions longer videos and live shows along with Reels.

This aligns with Meta's plans announced in June to expand beyond short videos into longer creator content, episodic series, and live broadcasts.

The company also launched a dedicated iPad app for Instagram in September 2025 after years of user requests for an interface designed specifically for Apple's tablets.

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Download guide

How to download the app

To download the new Instagram app on your Apple TV, head over to the App Store on your device.

Instagram is now available on the Apple TV App Store. The app requires tvOS 26.0 or later, so make sure your device is updated for a seamless experience.

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