You can now add Amazon product links in Instagram reels
What's the story
Instagram has announced a new integration that will allow creators to add Amazon affiliate links directly into their Reels and feed posts. The update comes as part of the social media platform's efforts to expand monetization opportunities for its users. Creators can now include up to 30 products per Reel or 20 per feed post, maximizing their earning potential from a single piece of content.
Increased engagement
New method is more effective
The new integration is a major improvement over the previous method, where creators had to share Amazon affiliate links through Stories, DMs, or their bios.
Meta-owned Instagram has found that product links directly added to Reels and posts get nearly double the clicks than those in bios.
This shows how much more effective this new method is for driving engagement and potential sales.
Account integration
Linking accounts made easy
Eligible creators can now link their Instagram and Amazon Influencer accounts via the Monetization tab in their Professional Dashboard.
Once linked, Instagram automatically converts tagged Amazon products into affiliate links that take viewers to the Amazon Shopping app.
This seamless integration also provides image previews for linked products, making it easier for viewers to identify what they're looking at.
Monetization details
Creators can see estimated commission rates
When creators link their Amazon Associates account with Instagram, affiliate attribution is automatically applied to any Amazon product they add.
This even applies when a regular product link is pasted, which wasn't the case before, as an affiliate URL had to be added manually.
Creators can also see each product's estimated commission rate before adding it to a post or Reel, with commissions still being paid out by Amazon.