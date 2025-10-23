Instagram now lets teens customize app icons

Instagram has rolled out a new feature, but it's only available for its teenage users. The photo and video sharing platform announced the launch of custom icons on Wednesday. This update allows teens to personalize their app experience by choosing from a range of unique icons for the Instagram logo on their home screen.

Feature access How to use the new feature To use this new feature, teens just have to tap on the Instagram logo at the top of their home feed after opening the app. The current set of custom icons includes neon, clear glass, fire, flowers, and green slime versions of the Instagram logo. The update is part of a broader effort by Instagram to make its platform more appealing for younger users.

Mixed responses Users question why this feature is limited to teens The announcement of this new feature has drawn mixed reactions from users on X. Many have questioned why such a capability is limited to teens, arguing that adult users also want the option to customize their home screens. Some even accused Instagram of copying Snapchat's paid icon change feature for its own platform.

Account restrictions Instagram's teen accounts Instagram introduced teen accounts in 2024 to provide additional protection for minors. These accounts come with stricter content restrictions, allowing only PG-13 material. Earlier this year, the company started using AI technology to identify teens who had lied about their age on the platform and automatically enroll them into these restricted teen accounts.