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Instagram now lets you rearrange posts on your profile
The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS users

Instagram now lets you rearrange posts on your profile

By Mudit Dube
Jun 09, 2026
09:52 am
What's the story

Instagram has finally rolled out the long-awaited feature to rearrange posts on user profiles. Until now, users could only pin three posts at the top of their profile grids. Now, with this new feature available on both Android and iOS apps, users can freely rearrange any post on their profile grid by simply long-pressing and dragging it around.

User feedback

Mosseri's apology and user hopes for further changes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri had previously apologized to users whose carefully curated profile pages were disrupted by Instagram's transition from square thumbnails to taller, more vertically oriented ones. The announcement of this new feature comes with a sense of relief for many users who have been waiting for the ability to customize their profile grids.

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