The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS users

Instagram now lets you rearrange posts on your profile

By Mudit Dube 09:52 am Jun 09, 202609:52 am

What's the story

Instagram has finally rolled out the long-awaited feature to rearrange posts on user profiles. Until now, users could only pin three posts at the top of their profile grids. Now, with this new feature available on both Android and iOS apps, users can freely rearrange any post on their profile grid by simply long-pressing and dragging it around.