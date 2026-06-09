Instagram now lets you rearrange posts on your profile
By Mudit Dube
Jun 09, 2026 09:52 am
What's the story
Instagram has finally rolled out the long-awaited feature to rearrange posts on user profiles. Until now, users could only pin three posts at the top of their profile grids. Now, with this new feature available on both Android and iOS apps, users can freely rearrange any post on their profile grid by simply long-pressing and dragging it around.
User feedback
Mosseri's apology and user hopes for further changes
Instagram head Adam Mosseri had previously apologized to users whose carefully curated profile pages were disrupted by Instagram's transition from square thumbnails to taller, more vertically oriented ones. The announcement of this new feature comes with a sense of relief for many users who have been waiting for the ability to customize their profile grids.