Instagram rolls out shoppable links for Reels and posts
Technology
Instagram is rolling out shoppable links for Reels and posts, letting creators tag products directly instead of relying on the old "link in bio" trick.
Now, when followers spot something they like, they can buy it right from the Reel, making shopping (and earning) way smoother.
This follows YouTube's similar move two years ago.
Over 5 million Indian creators gain commissions
With more than 5 million Indian creators set to benefit, these new links mean extra commissions on top of brand deals—especially helping smaller creators boost their income.
Plus, Meta is adding digital avatars and voiceover, and generative AI can also help creators make UGC-style clips with AI voices and translations.
It's all about making creativity (and earning) a bit easier for everyone on the platform.