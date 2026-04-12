Instagram rolls out shoppable links for Reels and posts

Over 5 million Indian creators gain commissions

With more than 5 million Indian creators set to benefit, these new links mean extra commissions on top of brand deals—especially helping smaller creators boost their income.

Plus, Meta is adding digital avatars and voiceover, and generative AI can also help creators make UGC-style clips with AI voices and translations.

It's all about making creativity (and earning) a bit easier for everyone on the platform.