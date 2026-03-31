Apple won't hide your email address from law enforcement 

Apple has shared the real identities of at least two customers who used its "Hide My Email" feature, according to court documents obtained by TechCrunch. The move came after federal agents requested records from the tech giant as part of an investigation into a threatening email sent to Alexis Wilkins, girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel.

Information disclosure What did records show? In response to the FBI's request, Apple provided records showing that the "Hide My Email" address was an anonymized email account linked to a specific Apple account. The company also shared the account holder's full name and email address, along with records for 134 other anonymized email accounts created using this feature.

Second incident Information about another customer was given to ICE In a separate case, Apple provided information about another customer to federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations, a division within ICE. The search warrant was issued during an investigation into an alleged identity fraud scheme. An HSI agent noted that the alleged fraudster had created many anonymized email addresses through Hide My Email across multiple Apple accounts.

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