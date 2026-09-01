Instagram targets AI profiles pretending to be real people
What's the story
Instagram has announced a major change in its policy regarding AI-generated profiles. The social media giant will now require such accounts to use a new "AI-generated profile" label, clearly identifying them as featuring an artificial intelligence (AI) persona instead of a real human. This move comes as part of Instagram's efforts to make the disclosure more understandable and avoid misleading users who may come across seemingly human profiles that are actually AI-generated.
Label details
New label replaces previous 'AI creator' tag
The new "AI-generated profile" label replaces the optional "AI creator" tag that Instagram previously used for profiles regularly featuring AI content.
The company says this new designation is specifically for profiles that "feature an AI-generated person."
This move comes amid growing concerns over fake AI influencers making it harder for users to differentiate between real and artificial personas.
Policy enforcement
Reach reduction for non-compliant accounts
Under this new policy, accounts that don't use the "AI-generated profile" label could see their reach reduced.
However, creators who think they have been unfairly punished will be able to appeal through Instagram's Account Status dashboard.
The company has clarified that this policy doesn't apply to all AI usage on the platform, such as those using AI for photo editing or caption polishing.
User influence
Policy change driven by user feedback
The decision to implement this new policy comes from user feedback.
An Instagram spokesperson said, "We've heard from our community that they don't like coming across a profile that seems human, only to find out later that the person featured is AI-generated."
The move also comes as part of a wider trend where social media platforms are trying to tackle the rise of AI-generated content.
Settlement details
Meta's AI tool faced backlash over unauthorized image generation
The announcement comes after Meta, Instagram's parent company, faced criticism over an AI tool that let users create images of other people.
Users were unhappy with their public Instagram content being used without explicit consent. The feature was later removed by Meta.
Last week, the company also settled a lawsuit with US states over Facebook and Instagram's impact on kids and teens for $18 billion.