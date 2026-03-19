Instagram, TikTok worse for mental health than WhatsApp, Facebook: Study

A recent study published in the World Happiness Report has revealed that social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok can be more detrimental to mental health than Facebook and WhatsApp. The research, conducted by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, indicates that platforms focused on connection are less harmful than those driven by algorithms.

Impact on youth Unhappiness epidemic among youth The World Happiness Report highlights that excessive social media use is contributing to unhappiness among young people worldwide. The effect is particularly pronounced in English-speaking countries and Western Europe. The study also emphasizes that both the type of social media used and the time spent on it greatly influence user wellbeing.

Positive correlation Regional differences in impact A study conducted across 17 Latin American countries found that frequent use of WhatsApp and Facebook was linked to higher life satisfaction. In contrast, platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok—known for their algorithm-driven content—were associated with lower happiness levels and mental health issues. Another study in the Middle East and north Africa also found that passive, visual-heavy apps filled with influencer content were more problematic for users' wellbeing.

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Balanced approach Optimal social media use The report also found that limited social media use—of an hour or less a day—was linked to higher life satisfaction than no social media use at all. "There's a bit of a Goldilocks proposition here—not too much, not too little. Positive moderate use seems to be optimal," said Prof Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, director of the Wellbeing Research Centre and an editor of the report.

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