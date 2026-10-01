Instinct launches AI agent joining group chats with non-Instinct users
Technology
Instinct just rolled out an AI agent for group chats, so you can plan trips or organize events with help from AI, even if your friends aren't on Instinct.
This sets it apart from apps like Meta's Muse, which doesn't offer this feature.
Noah Shinn: users control agent access
Founder Noah Shinn says the AI only joins group chats if you give permission, and you can decide which groups get access or change your mind any time.
The feature is starting with early access users but will be available to everyone soon; just ask your Instinct agent if you want in early.