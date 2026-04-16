Intel launches Core series 3 processors with Core Ultra architecture
Intel just dropped its latest Core Series 3 processors, built for everyone from everyday users to businesses.
These new chips use the advanced Core Ultra Series 3 architecture and the fresh 18A process, making them a solid choice if you're thinking about upgrading an older device.
Intel processors add AI and connectivity
The new processors pack AI power with up to 40 TOPS, plus faster connections thanks to Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7 (R2), and Bluetooth 6.
Intel says you'll see up to a 47% boost in single-thread tasks and up to a 41% jump in multi-thread performance compared to older systems.
The lineup includes Core 7, Core 5, and Core 3 options, great for everything from web browsing to AI workloads—and devices with these chips will start rolling out through brands like Acer, ASUS, and Samsung all year long.