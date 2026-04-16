Intel launches Core series 3 processors with Core Ultra architecture

Intel processors add AI and connectivity

The new processors pack AI power with up to 40 TOPS, plus faster connections thanks to Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7 (R2), and Bluetooth 6.

Intel says you'll see up to a 47% boost in single-thread tasks and up to a 41% jump in multi-thread performance compared to older systems.

The lineup includes Core 7, Core 5, and Core 3 options, great for everything from web browsing to AI workloads—and devices with these chips will start rolling out through brands like Acer, ASUS, and Samsung all year long.