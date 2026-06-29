Intel provided MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ CG3EM priced $1,799

Claw supports 240 fps, Wi-Fi 7

The Arc G3 Extreme chip lets you play games like F1 25: 2026 Season Pack at up to 240 fps on ultra settings with Manual power settings, while in AI Engine mode it can achieve over two hours of battery life even during intense sessions.

The Claw packs an advanced cooling system so things stay chill, plus ergonomic grips and Thunderbolt 4 ports for easy use.

With Wi-Fi 7 support and manual power tweaks when plugged in, it's clear Intel wants this to be the go-to device for serious portable gamers.